Gianella Neyra catapulted to fame in the 90s with the musical program ‘T-lemusi-K.4’, paving the way for a career full of successes on Peruvian television. However, from ‘Yago Passion Morena’ to ‘Who’s the Boss?’, Neyra also left a mark on the Argentine screen. Her marriage and subsequent separation from Segundo Cernadas marked an important stage, but what led her to break up with her life in Argentina?

Why did Gianella Neyra return to Peru?

In an interview with Infobae, Gianella Neyra revealed the reasons behind her return to Peru in 2010. Despite a consolidated life in Argentina, Neyra confesses: “It was one of the most beautiful learning experiences, but I realized that I wanted to return, that I wanted to do things in my country.”

The actress, who is remembered in Argentina despite the years of absence, comments on the impact of her decision on her career and family life: “Every time I go to visit, I am surprised that they still recognize me. They have been moments of enormous learning, acting-wise I have changed a lot from my experience”.

The actress is remembered in Argentina despite the years of absence. Photo: El Popular See also "I was a witness": ex-combatants in Malvinas promote trial against Argentine soldiers for torture

Gianella Neyra, a figure who marked Argentine television, revealed her love for Peru: “I love my country, I love my place, I love my culture, I love my people, my food, my places. I’m not saying this out of pure sobriety, I really love living in Peru.” Despite her affection for Argentina, the actress confessed that her priority is stability in a single space, especially for the growth of her children.