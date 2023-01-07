Gianella Neira He resigned from the “Arriba mi gente” program, which was broadcast on Latina, in which he shared the stage with his classmates Karina Borrero, Mathias Brivio Y santi lesmes. Along these lines, the actress took advantage of the occasion to put a stop to her workload on television and spend time with her family, and what better way than giving herself space to travel with them and thus recharge her strength to return with more surprises! in this 2023!.

The actress Gianella Neyra leaves the program “Arriba mi gente” in Latina.

Gianella Neyra: what are you doing now after resigning from “Arriba mi gente”?

Gianella Neira He traveled to charro lands, Cancun, Mexico, together with your partner, Cristian Riveroand their two children, to relax, forget about their problems and also allow themselves some time to share with the family.

Photo composition of the trip with his family.

Gianella Neyra poses for her social networks

Gianella Neira appears in love, happy and very loved in the snapshot that she shared on her Instagram account, which seeks to show her followers how well she is enjoying a moment of relaxation with her loved ones, the sea breeze and the heat that They give you the beaches in charras.

In the photo, she comments the following: “How nice it is to have a few days with the family and disconnect from everything!” The member of “Mujeres de la PM” published images in swimsuits with the great love of her life. “Some photos of the expected trip, and go to the last photo so you can see that Salva has already passed me (high)”, she published neyra in instagram.

Does Gianella Neyra return to América TV? This is what is known

Although the actress resigned from the Latina program, it is still unknown which television house she will belong to. Nevertheless, Rebecca WritensAlmendra Gomelsky and Katia Condos were happy because their podcast “Mujeres de la PM” will hit the small screen in 2023. That is why it is not ruled out that the four friends work together again, revealed the Peruvian journalist ketty cabrera on his personal blog.

Does Gianella Neyra’s husband, Cristian Rivero, want to have another child?

The actor asks for a new child, Cristian Rivero surprised everyone by revealing that he wants to have a child with his current partner Gianella Neyra, he confessed and said on the program “La Voz Generaciones”. The television host was fascinated by the presentation of a girl under 5 years of age, who, before interviewing her, gave her a great “I love you”, which motivated the television presenter.

Everything happened when in the dressing room, the little girl gave the presenter a tender hug and expressed her affection. “Niece, you already bought me… If the coach doesn’t pass you by, I’ll pass you by, don’t worry,” Cristian said in the middle of the program. After a few minutes, Rivero took advantage of those moments of great tenderness to express his feelings and say what he thought about his love life and what he wanted for the future.

“For something God did not give me a female daughter, I would have melted even more (…) My God, if one more comes, let it be a girl please,” Cristian commented with a rather emotional face. We share the video so you can see it.