gianella neyra takes on a new challenge in Latin America. It is about his admission to “Arriba, mi gente”, a magazine that debuts this Monday at 9:00 am, where he will be next to the journalist Karina Borrero, Mathías Brivio and Santi Lesmes.

“We are a magazine with many funny sequences, we are going to have news, games, we will talk about women, about the Peruvian family. I think that what a magazine allows you is that it gives you the opportunity to talk about millions of things and we want to fill us all with good energy and have a conversation with the Peruvian family. A nice, friendly conversation, that lifts us up with positivism and all the desire”, says the actress and also a member of the jury of “Peru has talent”.

As to whether each of the drivers will assume a specific role or theme, he did not want to delve further into the format. “Because we want them to watch us on Monday, but the idea is to talk about everything that people want to talk about. Social networks will be very important, we will talk through them. Let’s open the networks. Open our house to be able to talk with the Peruvian family in a friendly and fun way”.

She clarifies that she will alternate with her role as a jury member in “Peru has talent”, her presentations with “Women without a filter” and, of course, her work as an actress and recently her role as a film producer in “Half sisters”, where she shared with Magdyel Ugaz.

Gianella Neyra produced the tape “Half Sisters”, together with Magdyel Ugaz. Photo: diffusion

“I found it nice to be in the mornings, to take advantage of a space from my place as a woman, to be able to talk about issues that are not addressed in the mornings, but that I feel should be addressed. Open other types of conversations. It’s nice to grow up and get out of your comfort zone. Honestly I’m going to work more, but I’ll be happy, ”she notes.

What do you want to do as an actress and producer?