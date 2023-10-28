Single, married, widowed, divorced is already in the Latin American catalog of Netflix. The comedy directed by Ani Alva Helfer, starring Milene Vázquez, Katia Condos, Gianella Neyra and Patricia Portocarrero, entered the so-called ‘streaming giant’ and, after spending 25 weeks in Peruvian cinemas, it surpassed one million viewers.

Produced by Gianella Neyra and La Soga Producciones, presents us with the reunion of four childhood friends that life and years separated.

“The tremendous acceptance in the theaters and the comments I think finally had to do with Netflix buying it, we are very, very happy,” says Gianella Neyra, who does not cease to feel proud of having entered the field of production, area, where he points out, he is learning a lot and wants to stay for a long time.

“I’m doing little things (in production). I’m starting out in this new world and I love it, it fascinates me because there are wonderful, incredible people. There is a lot of talent. Those of us behind the cameras try to unite to make ourselves stronger and stronger. I think that, like many countries, we were hit by the pandemic and now, in some way, we are starting up again and I hope that the pace can be maintained, that cinema can continue to be generated and, above all, that the public likes it. “Go and join us.”

Scene. Along with her co-stars in the blockbuster movie. Photo: diffusion

—Pantaleón and the Visitors (1999, Francisco Lombardi) was the film that had the record for permanence in Peruvian theaters.

—Yes, and after many years the record is surpassed and falls to Single, married, widowed, divorced and we hope other movies come. The idea is that this is a ball that moves forward and where we can all provide feedback. And there are increasingly better films that last longer with the acceptance of people in theaters. The idea is that this does not stop, on the contrary, it is like a reaffirmation and confidence for the public so that they continue going to the cinemas. It’s what we all hope for.

—Personally, how are you feeling?

—Happy, proud, we really didn’t expect each of the surprises that this film is giving us. We never imagined that the film would last 25 weeks in theaters or that it would attract a million viewers, much less that it would now be on Netflix. And we continue counting and adding because we are sure that this film will continue to surprise us; but, obviously, we know that this is part of a path, a growth, a learning and what we have is the desire to continue learning things that motivate us to continue doing things. It is part of a path and we have to keep working, that is what I want to do.

—And what’s next for you?

—Right now I’m in the musical Planchando el despeho, we’re going until November 11 and we’re looking at a way to get together on the weekend to see the show together. movie. It will be super special to see them together and also other Peruvians in other places in Latin America. Then, we are preparing some things for 2024, but without being able to reveal them yet.

