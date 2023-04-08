Gianella Neira He revealed the reasons why he decided to step aside from the program “Arriba mi gente” by Latina. The actress gave an interview to the program “Carlín en la red”, by Carlos Carlín, in which she explained how she finally decided to leave the magazine that is now hosted by Karina Borrero, Santi Lesmes, Fernando Díaz and Maju Mantilla. As you remember, Cristian Rivero’s partner returned to TV with “Mujeres de la PM”.

Gianella Neyra and her experience in “Arriba mi gente”

Gianella Neira He opened up with Carlos Carlín and revealed how he felt his time on “Arriba mi gente”, a television space that he was part of from March 2022 until the beginning of this year. Likewise, she said that the decision not to continue in the show was made by herself. She also detailed why show themes weren’t touched on, just like the competition does.

“It was a very nice experience, I learned a lot, but it was very stressful. Even though I have a lot of energy, it’s every day, minute by minute, the rating there, it was three hours a day (…). My contract was until December, I decided not to renew it. It was a program in which a bit of everything was discussed, yes, no shows were played. It was a decision made by management that it was a program with a journalistic touch, but close to the people,” he said.

Gianella tells why she left “Up my people”

The peruvian actress finally revealed the reasons why he decided to permanently move away from the entertainment program, the routine and the accumulation of one job after another, which caused a physical wear on Gianella. Therefore, he chose to prioritize some projects according to his availability of time.

“I sent my children to school, I grabbed my lunch box and ran (to the canal). Later, you go out and you have to continue working, I had a theater, I had a great time, but, of course, it already makes you sleepy because the body at 40 (years) can’t take that much anymore. To complete the idea, it was more a decision of time and things that I wanted to do, I want to continue with the production of films and with ‘Mujeres de la PM,'” he said.

Gianella Neyra cried when saying goodbye to “Up my people”

At the beginning of 2022, Gianella Neira surprised by announcing that he would leave the program “Arriba mi gente”, through tears he thanked the opportunity to have worked alongside Mathías Brivio, Karina Borrero and Santi Lesmes. “I thank you very much, it has been a very difficult decision, but there are other things that I want to do and the times do not collaborate,” he expressed live.

