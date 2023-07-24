In escape roomEduardo (Gonzalo Torres) decides to introduce his friends Ray (César Ritter) and Vicky (Gianella Neyra) to his new partner, Miranda (Gisela Ponce de León), through an exciting escape room.

What begins as a seemingly fun activity turns into a series of clever and dangerous challenges that will test not only your wits, but also your relationships and your ability to face the truth. The staging is directed by Juan Carlos Fisher at the Japanese Peruvian Theater.

“We are very happy with a full room, this reception has been a very nice surprise for all of us. It is a very modern work that begins as a comedy, but as the minutes go by it turns into a kind of thriller where secrets begin to appear”, says the actress at a stop in her work, adding that it catches her attention that the public gets up from their seats, jumps with emotion and even screams.

“The play is really so well written and designed that it takes everyone through a sea of ​​emotions. I think the fun thing is that it has so many layers. You laugh for a long time, but within that comedy things are transformed when these four people with totally opposite personalities come together, which generates conflicts that could be very funny up to a point, but then they generate a bit of tension and drama, and that’s where the audience begins to get excited with us and get nervous. It is a work full of surprises.” nods.

Immersed, always, in a thousand things, the actress is also preparing for the premiere of the Peruvian version of the musical show, Ironing the spite, together with Almendra Gomelsky, Katia Condos and Rebeca Escribns.

“We saw him in Colombia and we fell in love with him. There we will tell our personal experiences, our lives, careers, loves and heartbreaks, so imagine. And, of course, there will be music, all the YouTube songs from Yuri, Pandora, Isabel Pantoja, all the karaoke classics to catharsis at the top of your lungs and leave relaxed. We are going to sing until we unwrinkle the heart and iron the soul. It is a show that talks about love and heartbreak, and well, The title says it all”.

Gianella also continues to be surprised by the blockbuster (exceeded one million viewers) of Single, Married, Widow, Divorced, which is still on the billboard. “Much thanks and happiness.

I think we’re just realizing everything that’s going on with the movie. We are entering week fourteen and that already makes us the movie with the most weeks in theaters after Pantaleon and the visitors (2000). Imagine after how long! This tape is amazing. We are very grateful to Ani Alva, the director, and the producer Gustavo Sánchez”.

