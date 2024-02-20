Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra They are one of the most stable couples in national entertainment. They both fell in love on the recording set of the remembered novel 'La Lola', and now they are engaged. The couple also attracts attention for sharing various anecdotes from their daily lives. One fact that caught the attention of the Peruvian public was the height of each one, since the information was not official until today. We tell you all the details in this note.

What are the real heights of Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra?

Cristian and Gianella They are taller than the average citizen. Rivero is 1.88 m tall, while Gianella is 173 m tall. Along these lines, the current host of 'This is war' is 15 centimeters ahead of the mother of his youngest son.

Cristian and Gianella were born in 1978 and 1977, respectively. Photo: Instagram Gianella Neyra

How did Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra meet?

The couple met at the recordings of 'Sunflowers for Lucía', in which Neyra had the leading role and Rivero, a secondary one. In fact, both participated together in different Peruvian projects, such as 'The successful Gómez' and 'La Lola'. In the latter, according to Cristian Rivero in various media outlets, they finally fell in love.

The drivers began a relationship shortly after she divorced Argentine actor Segundo Cernadas, with whom she had a son. Since then, until today, Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra are inseparable.

Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra starred in 'La Lola'. Photo: Latina

Why didn't Cristian Rivero want to have children?

In interview with Veronica Linares, Cristian Rivero confessed that at one point in his life he completely ruled out the idea of ​​having children. He noted that his arguments were based on having a stable economy, as well as his emotional health. In addition, he assured that he also considered the idea of ​​being a single father. However, all these thoughts were left behind when he met Gianella Neyra.

“I made the decision because Gianella came into my life. Until before, I didn't have it very mapped, I wasn't very sure and it gave me a lot of anxiety. Me alone with a son and rice and eggs at my parents' house.What if I can't give him what I want, what if he needs it? He passed me around. 'Giane' arrives and tells me that it's not that complicated. Come on, boy, and that's it,” she said.

This 2024, Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra would celebrate 12 years of relationship. In their own style, both were responsible for keeping their relationship out of scandals and conflicts at the national level. Internet users describe them as one of the most stable couples in the country.

