Gianella Marquina kept secret the end of her romantic relationship with Gianluca Panez, because for some time they were no longer shown together in publications on their social networks and several users wondered about their sentimental status. Now, Melissa Klug’s daughter, who stays away from the spotlight and television programs, revealed her current emotional status in one of her recent Instagram stories.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug: What careers did your daughters study and what do they currently do?

Did Gianella Marquina end her romantic relationship?

The firstborn of businesswoman Melissa Klug was encouraged to answer some questions from her fans on Instagram. To do this, she activated a comment box and interacted with them. A user asked her directly if she was single.

“Single and happy”, he wrote in his publication in which he posted a full-length photo of himself. However, she also answered about how long she has been without a partner and mentioned that it has been a month. It should be noted that her romance began in October 2022, but ended in September 2023.

Gianella Marquina says that she has been single for a month. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Gianella Marquina

YOU CAN SEE: Raúl Marquina, ex-partner of Melissa Klug, organized the businesswoman’s baby shower: what was he in charge of?

Did Gianella Marquina have a twin?

The influencer Gianella Marquina made a revelation on her social networks. It all happened when she chose to answer some questions from her followers. A person asked her if it was true that she had a twin sister, to which Raúl Marquina’s daughter revealed: “Yes, my mom lost her when she was in her tummy.”