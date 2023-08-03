Gianella and Jesus Neyra, a participant in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, have earned the affection of viewers for their development in the world of acting. While Cristian Rivero’s current partner is remembered for their roles in ‘Lalola’, ‘Polvo enamorado’ or ‘Single, married, widow and divorced’; Gianella Neyra’s younger brother worked in series like ‘Avenida Perú’, ‘Grachi’ and ‘Graffiti’. Although they are recognized for their great artistic career, few know the foreign ancestry owned by the Neyra brothers.

In this sense, we tell you what is the foreign lineage that Gianella and Jesús Neyra have, and how many years of difference there are between the children of the ex-football player “Cachucho” Neyra.

What is the foreign ancestry of Gianella and Jesús Neyra?

As Jesús Neyra commented on the cooking show ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, he and his siblings, including Gianella Neyra, would have Italian ancestry. This is because his maternal grandparents originate from the town of Brez, in Trento, Italy.

“I know how to count in Italian because my grandparents, my nono and my nona, from my mother, are Italian. My mother speaks Italian and I never learned Italian more than a few words,” explained Jesús Neyra.

How old are Jesús and Gianella Neyra?

Gianella Neyra is the eldest daughter of ‘Cachuco’ Neyra. The actress was born on May 3, 1997, while her brother, Jesús Neyra, was born on November 29, 1989.

Currently, the former model is 46 years old and her brother is 33. Therefore, the age difference between them is 13 years.

