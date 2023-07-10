The schedules have been presented in recent days Rai and Mediaset in view of the next autumn-winter. And among the many names, the one of is missing Giancarlo Magalli which will not be part of any program.

Magalli granted an interview to The messenger where he talked about his battle against a lymphoma that hit him and made him lose 24 kilos.

Of course, among the many topics addressed, those of TV could not be missing. Magalli admitted that he left television two years ago and would not be able to conduct a daily program today. His participations will be limited to appearances in various broadcasts. “It must be said that I don’t want to make a career: I couldn’t handle a two-hour commitment, every day, for nine months. That’s why I left your business two years ago. Now I’m a columnist, a guest, I enjoy myself on Tv8 with Gialappa’s… If they want me, I’ll go and see them more often. My projects? no one asks me because by now the same programs are always being made and the ideas are no longer needed. Only foreign formats go on video that you don’t even waste time adapting “.

But then there was no shortage of stock to the Rai executives who had promised him a phone call, which never came. “I was promised a phone call either Angelo Mellonewho now leads the Day Time, is the general manager Giampaolo Rossi, but so far I have not heard them. It’s not a problem: I’ve worked with Rai since 1964, without ever a recommendation, and I’ve had good relations with all the managers, from Milan to Fuscagni, from Giordani to Voglino and so on. All except Del Noce and Saccà, obviously”.

A collaboration with Rai that has lasted for many years but which has also had stormy moments. Here is the anecdote about San Remo Festival: “In the 90s they didn’t let me conduct Sanremo because the record companies objected: “Magalli makes too many jokes. And then, since the Rai it invented fines for those who make declarations not agreed with the press office, I spent around 50,000 euros”.

Finally the lunge up Barbara D’Urso: “What she did was the monument to trash. A way of doing TV I’m not saying bad or wrong, but extremely pimping, with a large dose of insincerity. I’ve never liked it. And then she took away her greeting from me because in 2003 I didn’t invite her to the jury of the program The great occasion ”.