Giancarlo Magalli has revealed some background on the tragic deaths of Raffaella Carrà and Fabrizio Frizzi: the words

Giancarlo Magalli he is one of the best known conductors on television and in his many years of experience he has got to know many colleagues. Among these also those who died prematurely Fabrizio Frizzi and more recently Raffaella Carrà.

A lot has been said about Raffaella Carrà, especially for the way she tried to keep the disease hidden. Giancarlo Magalli revealed that the only one aware of the woman’s serious health problems was Sergio. Japino

The only one who knew was Japino. She knew it was a dead end road and left him directions to the funeral and other things. Japino has been living in the Philippines for some years, he has activities there; then he returned to Italy and was close to Raffaella until the end. Theirs was a love story that later became friendship, a beautiful relationship that unfortunately ended as we know

But not only the hard memories of Raffaella Carrà, also the death of Fabrizio Frizzi left a void, the 71 year old however was already more prepared:

I was a bit prepared for Frizzi because my closest friends knew it. We knew there would be no healing, but we were still impressed by the speed with which he left

