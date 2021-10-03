What happened between Giancarlo Magalli and Sonia Bruganelli? Now the conductor seems to agree with Adriana Volpe, here are her words

What happened between Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli it is now clear. The two seem to be at loggerheads and even if they pretend to get along and have made peace, it is evident that they continue to tease each other.

The photo of Sonia Bruganelli with the archenemy of Adriana Volpe, Giancarlo Magalli, has certainly not gone unnoticed. Adriana Volpe claims that Paolo Bonolis’s wife made the shot on purpose to provoke her seatmate.

Sonia Bruganelli denies a drawn sword, but now a unmask it is the protagonist of the photo. Giancarlo Magalli gave an interview about how things really went and said:

It was a photo taken with a friend. Sonia wanted to do it because she likes to joke and tease. It was a provocation and we knew it. The intent was clear: that she would see the photo and take it to her that Sonia took a photo with someone she made her worst enemy. I have not done anything. Taking life lightly would help, I know how to do it and someone else can’t.

Now, it’s all in the hands of the conductors who will have to clarify each other. Will Adriana Volpe forgive her colleague?

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: