The handler still lacks an examination to define the course of the disease

The conductor Giancarlo Magalli is better. For some time now, the well-known TV presenter has been facing, together with the doctors, a neoplasm that he was diagnosed. His health conditions would now have definitely improved, thanks to the treatments he underwent. Even if there is still an exam to be able to make a definitive assessment.

Therapies against lymphoma that the doctors diagnosed Giancarlo Magalli worked. It seems that the neoplasm has regressed, as he recently told on television, where he spoke of the spleen tumor that he experienced in body and mind.

On TvBlog, the presenter of I Fatti Tuo, the famous RaiDue broadcast, recounted the hard months of the therapy. He is optimistic about the treatments. All he needs is a CAT scan to understand how much his is improved health situation.

Only the last tac is missing, the therapies are over. It’s been a tough few months, a year to forget, but now I’m fine. We are at the end of this experience, only the definitive confirmation is needed.

These are the words of Giancarlo Magalli, who had gone to the doctors for an infection, before discovering he had spleen lymphoma. The treatments seem to work and the conductor is 90% back to his former life. But he misses working so much.

Giancarlo Magalli is better, but would like to go back to work soon

Giancarlo Magalli regrets the fact that there are no broadcasts for him, even if now he wouldn’t feel like conducting a daily programme. He would like something light to be able to restart.

