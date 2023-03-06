“I am fine. I go out, ride, drive, eat. I lead a 90% normal life. However, I will regain perfect normality when I start working again. No one kept my plans aside from me”. After a long and difficult battle against cancer, fortunately won, Giancarlo Magalli is better and can’t wait to get back on TV. The popular presenter had appeared last January in Verissimo’s living room to talk about the treatments for spleen lymphoma which forced him to be absent from the small screen for a year.

“They have been difficult months, a year to forget, but now I’m fine”, he said in an interview with TvBlog. “Only the last CT scan is missing, the therapies are over”. After the very hard months of the therapy cycle, now the evil seems to have regressed and the presenter can breathe a sigh of relief. “They have been heavy months, a year to forget, but now I’m fine. We are at the end of this experience, we just need definitive confirmation”.

“I was transferred to the hospital by ambulance, the hospitalization was quite demanding – recalls Magalli – they gave me strong drugs that made me very depressed. Some sensations I had never experienced in my life. I was hallucinating, seeing strange things. Once healed I investigated some aspects and the second problem came out. The infection was in a sense helpful because it brought out a more serious pathology. Lymphoma is a tumor that can be treated and it seems that I am cured, but we need to realize it in time “.

Certainly the disease debilitated him physically, so being seen on TV again wasn’t easy at first: “The first few times people looked at me with wide eyes. I had lost twenty-four kilos and was unsteady, I could read the amazement in people’s eyes. I was the first to joke: ‘I’ll give you five minutes to comment on how tanned I am, so we don’t talk about it anymore’. I realized I looked different. Then everything passes. I regained the kilos, fortunately not all, and the energy returned”.

The regret is that he found himself without his programs: “I was sad to find myself without a transmission and to see that everything I did was given to others. Stefano Coletta promised me his interest, I hope it turns into something concert ”, continues Magalli. “He has always been very kind and affectionate with me”.

For his return to TV, Magalli does not rule out anything, not even any proposals from Mediaset. “In Rai there is a very strong professional bond, but this does not mean that I would say no to an offer from Mediaset, if this turned out to be interesting”.