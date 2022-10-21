The first time Giancarlo Giorgetti was asked if he aspired to become the next Economy Minister, this man who represents the moderate voice close to the businessmen of the north of the League responded with that phrase from the Bartleby Herman Melville: “I’d rather not.” The sentence revealed at the same time a type of personality that oscillates between the bum who does not want too many problems in life and the domestic savant who knows his limits and knows that he does not have the body for acrobatics without a net. Giorgetti, the son of a fisherman and a factory worker in the province of Varese, spoke with his mother. And this she advised him to reject it. But he found that he was already the third choice of the future prime minister, Giorgia Meloni. And that her formation, the League, in need of figures in key positions of the new Italian Executive, wanted her to accept. Giorgetti, a party soldier, had to say that he did.

Italy is entering a diabolical winter economically. Its dependence on Russian gas, runaway inflation, debt – one of the largest in the world – and the looming recession advised Meloni to look for the best to occupy the Economy portfolio. The leader of the Brothers of Italy tried it first with Fabio Panetta, adviser to the European Central Bank and former CEO of the Bank of Italy. But the coach, a man of great international prestige, rejected him several times. His intention is to occupy the position that will be released in November as governor of the Bank of Italy, a prestigious position that guarantees him 12 years at the highest level. But there was a second option: the current economy minister, Daniele Franco. The problem is that Franco aspires to the same position as Panetta, and he declined an offer that, moreover, was somewhat bizarre considering that he is the minister of a government in which Meloni refused to participate.

Giorgetti (Cazzago Brabbia, 55 years old), a graduate in Economics from the prestigious Bocconi University, thus found himself without too many options. The League, the party that has always tried to moderate and bring together the business world of northern Italy, wanted him to fill the position. But he knew it would be a problem. First, because of the crisis that he will have to manage and the permanent comparison with the management of finances by the Government of Mario Draghi, whom he always admired. And second, because Meloni had offered it to him with a clear strategy of deactivating the leader of the League, his partner Matteo Salvini. Giorgetti will be the beginning and the end of the problems that the future Vice President of the Government may create.

Meloni thinks that part of the claims that will come from Salvini will respond to the need of the leader of the League to make an internal opposition that will restore vigor in the polls. And a substantial portion of those requests will have to do with money and his party’s unrealizable electoral program: the deficit, the flat rate of personal income tax, the pension reform… Now Salvini will have to deal with Giorgetti, from his own party. And this will be in charge of denying all his requests and making it clear that they respond only to electoral impulses. The short circuit, then, is served. Beyond the internal shielding strategy, Giorgetti’s appointment ensures a certain continuity with Draghi’s policies – he was already Minister of Economic Development in his Executive – of stability and moderation.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe