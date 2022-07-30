Rome – How to define a great theatrical actor who becomes an international star of Italian cinema by playing the role of the Italian that foreigners imagine?

To whom to associate the sensual and rough voice that we have heard so many times in the Italian dubbing of Ryan O’Neal (“Barry Lindon”), Jack Nicholson (from “Reporter Profession” to “Shining” to “Batman”), from David Hemmings (“Blow up”) to Al Pacino (almost always)? Who else do we know, among the men of cinema, who can also boast of being a brilliant inventor complete with registered electronic patents?

The answer is only one: Giancarlo Giannini, the brilliant La Spezia (born in Spezia on 1 August 1942) who on Monday celebrates his magnificent 80s from the top of a career still full of satisfactions and successes as in the recent “I Fratelli de Filippo” by Sergio Rubini in which he is embodied, as in a second skin, in the playwright and playwright Eduardo Scarpetta.

To understand the secret of this dazzling career, always in a mercurial balance between explosions of vitality and pain, secret anxieties, it is necessary to reopen the register of his memories. Giannini grew up in the working-class district of Pitelli, which he left with his family at the age of 10 to move to Naples where he will complete his studies as an electronic expert at the Alessandro Volta, and then land in Rome where he enrolled at the Academy of Dramatic Art.

Giancarlo Giannini with George Clooney in 2019 in Rome

He will make his stage debut at the age of 18 under the direction of Giuseppe Patroni Griffi in his “In memory of a lady friend” alongside Lilla Brignone. His second life begins here because Beppe Menegatti makes him a Scespirian actor (“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”) which Franco Zeffirelli then sews on him in the acclaimed version of “Romeo and Juliet” for the Old Vic in London. Meanwhile, he made his first rehearsals at the cinema and became especially popular on TV thanks to the “David Copperfield” directed by Anton Giulio Majano for Rai in 1966. And that is the year of the fatal meeting: Lina Wertmueller is looking for a suitable companion for the irrepressible Rita Pavone and finds him in Giannini for “Rita the mosquito”.

We are still in the territory of consumer cinema, the “musicarello” made without too many pretensions, maximum creative freedom and good box office. All elements that are also found in the subsequent “Do not tease the mosquito” and which prepare a partnership that will prove to be steely between director and actor. In fact, despite other good performances in cinema and TV such as “Dramma della jealousy” by Ettore Scola or “And the stars are watching” again by Majano, it was Lina Wertmueller who made him the protagonist in 1972.

The film is “Metallurgical mimic“in which he takes the appearance of Carmelo Mardocheo from Catania histrionic laborer alongside Mariangela Melato. The success is as unexpected as it is sensational and makes Giannini a new protagonist of Italian comedy.

The following year the duo (or rather the trio since Melato is now Giannini’s alter ego and vice versa) repeats with “Film of love and anarchy”, but it is in 1974 with a sparkling comedy with a seaside background like “Travolti from an unusual fate in the blue sea of ​​August “that the long wave of what is now an” author’s format “spreads throughout the world. Not surprisingly, many years later, Madonna will want the remake rights and will hire Adriano Giannini to repeat the deeds of her father. Finally comes the time of landing in Hollywood: it happens in 1975 with “Pasqualino Settebellezze”, nominated for four Oscars and with Wertmuller, the first woman to receive a nomination in the category of directing.

In the role of the guappo Pasqualino Frafuso who goes through the most difficult seasons in Italy from the Fascism of the 1930s to the Russian Campaign, up to the concentration camps and then to the revolt in Naples, Giannini dismantles and reassembles his character creating an unforgettable mask that touches the heights of surrealism and realist bitterness together. For anyone else it would be the summit reached through a hard apprenticeship and a meticulous work on the body and talent.

Instead for Giannini it is only the springboard towards a new artistic and personal life. He has separated from his wife Livia Giampalmo with whom he had two children (he will have two more by his second wife Eurilla del Bono, married in 1983), accepts the challenge of becoming an international actor starting from Fassbinder’s dramatic “Lili Marleen” (1980) and soon consolidates his Hollywood stature with directors such as Coppola, Ridley and Tony Scott, Richard Brooks and Alfonso Arau, to become a regular in two Bond Story films as the ambiguous Frenchman René Mathis in “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace”.

He even puts his inventive talent at Barry Levinson’s service by creating the legendary electronic vest for Robins Williams in 1992’s “Toys”.

But he never forgets Europe (especially in Spain) and Italy, where all the major directors call him. He will be with Luchino Visconti for “The Innocent”, Nanny Loy for an unforgettable “Mi manda Picone”, Mario Monicelli (three times), Dino Risi (twice), Alberto Lattuada and, of course, Lina Wertmuller with whom he will work three more times . In two cases he will finally want to direct himself: “Terno Dry” (1987) and “I looked for you in all the obituaries” (2013).

He taught and led (on the board of directors) the Experimental Center of Cinematography; he has won awards all over the world (best actor in Cannes and San Sebastian in 1973, six David di Donatello, as many Silver Ribbons, five Golden Globes and a star on the Toronto Walk of Fame), has recorded records, honored the theater (still staged in 2018 for “Hadrianus Imperator”), rediscovered the pleasure of TV (“Leonardo”) and cinema (“Notti magiche” by Paolo Virzi and the recent “Gianni Schicchi” by Damiano Micheletto).

In short, celebrating his 80th birthday means finding him in the midst of an artistic life traveled at full gallop, as if every day were the first and the last. The of him is the portrait of the complete artist, almost a Renaissance talent.