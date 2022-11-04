The three-time Formula 1 winner signed with Team BRM as a guest driver for the V8 series on his debut at the famous Adelaide street circuit.

The race will be the second round of the Tasman Series, a category that started on the Gold Coast last weekend.

Fisichella is not completely unrelated to the S5000 having already smelled the air of the environment at the 2020 appointment at Albert Park in 2020, however on that occasion he was able to compete only one day of testing and qualifying before the event. was canceled due to the pandemic.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Australia to race the S5000 at last,” said Fisichella. “After the unfortunate cancellation of the 2020 Australian Grand Prix races it is as if we have some outstanding issues to deal with.”

“My Formula 1 career started literally a few weeks after the last F1 race in Adelaide, so I have never driven on this circuit which now comes in a slightly shorter version than the GP track. I am very impatient” .

“I expect the S5000 to be fast. I am also thrilled to ride with Team BRM, a team that has a great track record in Australian racing and that managed my friend Rubens Barrichello when he rode the S5000 in their first event in 2019. “

Adelaide 500 Miles CEO Mark Warren said Fisichella will be a prominent presence.

“We are thrilled to host Fisichella in Adelaide and have no doubts that he will put on a show, especially for Formula 1 fans,” he said. “Fisichella brings with him the driving experience in Formula 1, GT and sports cars all over the world and enriches the high-level motorsport program”.

“We are just under a month away and this new engagement kicks off a series of important announcements that we expect to make in the coming weeks.”

Nathan Herne took the lead in the Tasman Series after winning the first race in Surfers Paradise last weekend. The Adelaide 500 will run from 1 to 4 December.