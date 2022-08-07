Giancarlo Espositostar (among other things) of Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian, could join the Marvel franchise, to the delight of fans who clamored for his presence. It would seem, in fact, that there have already been some positive feedback regarding the hiring of the actor in the Marvel Studios projects. Film studies have recently started explore the multiverseboth with the Disney + series Loki than with the films landed in theaters, the last of which was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In the alternate universe 838 Patrick Stewart returned as Professor Xavier, and it was possible to see John Krasinski as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. The fact that there is no Professor X in the main Marvel Universe leaves it the doors open for any actor that could interpret it, and Giancarlo Esposito is a very valid and desired option. During a video with the TikTok account @countdowncitygeeksthe actor revealed of having done some interviews with Marvel Studiosand that he would be interested in playing the role of the Professor.

So, I haven’t worked for Marvel yet. I’ve been in a room with them and talked to them, and I think what they do is along the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell spoke about, who was a friend of George Lucas and that George Lucas himself included in the stories of he. So, they talked about Magneto, they talked about Doctor Freeze, they talked about… who else are they talking about down there? Oh right! There’s Professor X. Pick one? I think I’d be aiming for something a little different, so I’d like to play that complex character that is Professor X.

The studio revealed its plans for the next few years with the announcement of two new Avengers movies, namely Avengers: The Kang Dynasty And Avengers: Secret Warboth arriving in 2025.