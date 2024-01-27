In 2022, the last chapter of Better Call Saul was released, and with it, the universe of Breaking Bad It ended. Without However, it seems that this could change in the future, since Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gus Fring in both shows, has noted that it is only a matter of time before a series focused on his character hits television.

In an interview with Variety, Esposito was questioned about the possibility of reprising his iconic role in a prequel film or series focused on his character's past Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. This is what he said about it:

“There should be [otro spin-off]? I think eventually there should be, and there could be,” Esposito said. “I have many premises that I like to promote. If she were talking to [el creador] Vince Gillighan right now, I would say: the rise of Gus. Wait a few years (he's doing another show) and then come back to me, because Gus' rise is interesting. It would be very interesting to know what pieces made up Gustavo Fring, and where he comes from in terms of his relationship with the hierarchy in Chile, and to see his family background.”

While Esposito hopes this will happen eventually, At the moment it seems that Vince Gillighan, the creator of this universe, has no intention of returning to these characters, or at least currently. Let us remember that between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul There was a two-year wait, so the possibility that at some point in 2024 the return of Gus Fring will be announced is not ruled out. We can only wait. On related topics, this would be Vince Gillighan's next series. Likewise, fans are not happy that Better Call Saul He didn't win a single Emmy.

Editor's Note:

The idea of ​​a spin-off focused on Gus Fring is an interesting idea, and unnecessary at the same time. One of the factors that makes this character special is the fact that he is a complete mystery for much of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, and showing us his origin and how he rose in the criminal world would take away some of the magic.

