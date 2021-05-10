With the actor as the protagonist in its first chapter Giancarlo Espósito (The Mandalorian, Breaking bad, Better call Saul) and the Peruvian actress Micaela Kihara, this May 13 the web series entitled Blackbird, produced by Nissan Peru, will premiere.

“We are very excited and proud with this great production that will be released soon. The web series was created by Chilean screenwriter Sebastián Radic. We have a very high level of actors, including Giancarlo Espósito. The story is part of the continuity that we are giving to our recently launched Nissan Kicks. We are sure that Blackbird It will be a success in Peru. You can’t miss it, ”said Jaime Obreros, Marketing Director of Nissan Peru.

Blackbird since May 13. (Photo: Broadcast)

With shots taken in the cities of Albuquerque, United States; Lima Peru and Santiago de Chile, this piece of fiction that consists of four chapters, each lasting five minutes, tells the story of the world renowned master hacker Blackbird, who disappeared 20 years ago, who chooses Katari (Kihara) for a dangerous mission: steal “the cell”, a file containing information that could reveal the largest corruption network in the world.

Working as a team, they must enter an embassy and steal the file, but an unpredictable event will change the course of history, since it is not only they after this information.

Jaime Obreros comments on the following: “At Nissan Peru, we are very pleased with this project, which represents a great milestone for the automotive industry. This is something totally innovative already that has not been previously made by some other brand. It will undoubtedly mark a before and after in terms of the content that our company offers to all our clients ”.

The first chapter of Blackbird will be seen this Thursday at 4 in the afternoon at the link: www.blackbirdnissan.pe .