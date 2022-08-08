It seems like every Hollywood actor has to have at least one role in the MCU. Although it seems that the list is decreasing, it was recently revealed that Giancarlo Esposito, famous for playing the best villains on television in recent years, interested in bringing to life Professor X or Doctor Doom in future Marvel Studios movies.

During his recent participation in the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, Texas, Esposito was questioned by a fan about the possibility of working with Marvel Studios. To the surprise of many, the actor has had talks with the studio about this possibilityalthough at the moment there are no concrete plans:

“I haven’t worked for Marvel yet. I was in the room with them and talked to them. I’m going to look for something that’s a little different. I’m going to go and say I’d like to play Professor X.”

Whereas Esposito has earned quite a reputation for playing villains like Gus Fring in breaking badStanEdgar in TheBoys and Moff Gideon in The MandalorianMany fans have pointed out that the actor would be perfect for Doctor Doom, who would play a big role in the next phases of the MCU. Nevertheless, the idea of ​​seeing the actor in Professor X’s wheelchair doesn’t sound bad either.

On related topics, rumors indicate that Esposito would be Professor X in the MCU. Similarly, the actor denies a popular theory of far cry 6.

Via: Giancarlo Esposito