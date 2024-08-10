After multiple re-recordings, it was announced that Giancarlo Esposito will be part of the MCU, and his first appearance will be in Captain America: Brave New World. While it was not clear at the time what role the actor would play, Breaking Bad, This question has finally been answered.

During the last San Diego Comic-Con, Esposito revealed that his character for the MCU is Sidewinderleader of the Serpent Society, and one of the main antagonists of Captain America: Brave New World. In this regard, the actor has pointed out that he has a future in this cinematic universe. This is what he said about it:

“In the research I did when I knew I was going to be playing the leader of the Serpent Society, someone who formed it and runs it, I wanted to know more. I wanted to go back and find out what their colors are, what they look like, what they do, what their superpowers are. I don’t think all of that stuff will be revealed in this movie, so I think we’ll get more time with Sidewinder. “Bringing a character from scratch into the MCU derived from a story from their comics is more than I ever dreamed of and I think the fans will not be disappointed, they are going to love it. The fans are going to go crazy because I have the ability to show not only my brain, but also my physicality. I have the tools and I know how to use them.”

Not only will his appearance be different from the comics, but his role will as well. Although he will still be part of the Serpent Society, It seems that this version of Sidewinder will be more similar to Klaw.since his focus, at least in this film, will be to handle the black market marketing of the adamantium found in the body of the Celestial we saw in The Eternals.

At the moment there are still many doubts about his role, but Esposito assures that we will see more of his character in future series and films, so his appearance in productions such as Thunderbolts* and Armor Wars. We can only wait to see what will happen with Sidewinder. We remind you that Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025. In related topics, here you can see the trailer of the film.

Author’s Note:

Knowing Marvel Studios and Disney, I’m not so sure Esposito will have a big role in the future of the MCU. He may still make occasional appearances, he won’t be an Iron Man or Nick Fury.

Via: GamesRadar+