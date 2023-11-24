Gian van Veen has easily qualified for the second round of the Players Championship Finals, the last major tournament before the World Cup starts on December 15 in London. Van Veen was a size too big for fellow countryman Chris Landman: 6-1. The first round was the end for Christian Kist, he lost 6-1 to the German Ricardo ‘Pikachu’ Pietreczko.

