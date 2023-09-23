European Tour 12Dutch darts talent Gian van Veen (21) has once again asserted himself. He reached the eighth finals of the Hungarian Darts Trophy tonight by beating Nathan Aspinall, last week’s finalist at the World Series of Darts Finals, by no less than 1-6. Earlier in the day, Danny Noppert also continued, Dirk van Duijvenbode was killed. Michael van Gerwen and Jermaine Wattimena hope to reach the last sixteen later.

Aspinall threw a higher average than Van Veen tonight in Budapest (101.72 at 99.56), but the Dutchman made the difference on the doubles. The Aspwho lost the final of the World Series of Darts Finals to Michael van Gerwen last week in Amsterdam, only threw ten percent on his doubles (1/10) while Van Veen grabbed half of his chances with six doubles out of twelve chances.

Afternoon session

Van Duijvenbode was eliminated earlier in the day. Immediately broken in his first own leg and therefore – despite an average of above 102 – quickly found himself 0-3 behind. For a moment it even seemed like it would be 0-4, but Scott Williams missed and Aubergenius, the number 10 in the world, took advantage of this. With 1-3, something seemed possible for Van Duijvenbode again, but he missed too many doubles (finishing percentage of only 21 percent) to make up for his deficit. Williams did not get nervous at 3-5 and finished the match via double 5. Van Duijvenbode threw the maximum 180 score six times and concluded his tournament with an average of 96.74.





Noppert, number 9 in the world, met a qualifier with Östlund who is not yet ranked on the PDC Order of Merit. However, the Swede gave a good fight TheFreeze had to do everything he could to get rid of his opponent. At 4-4, Östlund was broken for the first time by Noppert. The man from Journe did not take control of the match, because after a very mediocre leg the score was suddenly 5-5 again. In the deciding leg, Noppert escaped thanks to a 180'er and a nice 84 finish. He recorded an average of 97.63 and threw a total of six 180's. Noppert will face Williams, Van Duijvenbode's conqueror, in the last sixteen tomorrow

The tournament in Budapest is part of the European Tour and is the twelfth of this series this season. Joe Cullen was the best in Hungary last year.

Program today:

Afternoon:

Martin Schindler – Sebastian Bialecki 6-1

Danny Noppert – Anton Östlund 6-5

Ryan Searle – Rowby John Rodriguez 4-6

Josh Rock – Mike DeDecker 1-6

Rob Cross – Luke Woodhouse 3-6

Dirk van Duijvenbode -Scott Williams 3-6

Damon Heta – Nandor Major 6-0

Joe Cullen-James Wade 6-4 Evening:

Nathan Aspinall – Gian van Veen 1-6

Luke Humphries – Kean Barry 6-2

Peter Wright-Scott Waites 6-3

Gerwyn Price – Nathan Rafferty

Michael Smith – Jose de Sousa

Michael van Gerwen -Ross Smith

Dave Chisnall – Scott Mitchell

Jonny Clayton – Jermaine Wattimena



Darts calendar 2023

View the complete darts calendar for this year here.





