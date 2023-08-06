Sampdoria

The coach talks about himself, from the beginnings in Liguria to 7 promotions, passing through the negative experiences on the benches of Doria and Nazionale: “I said enough with football, I live in Bari, the sea remains, fundamental for me. The bond with Genoa is strong, Sampdoria has remained with me: Radrizzani will bring them back to the top, Borini is an excellent shot, I hope Pirlo will start an extraordinary career with the blucerchiato”

Valerio Arrichiello

3 minute read