Mourning in the world of Italian television: he is dead Gian Piero Raveggihistoric head of structure and former manager of Rai, had worked on more than one edition of Sanremo.
The news of the disappearance of Gian Piero Raveggi it spread this morning via social media through the profiles of many television personalities who knew him. He was among the first to pay homage to him Amadeus who wrote on his Instagram profile: “Unfortunately from today our great friend Gian Piero is no longer here. An immense pain. It was a privilege to share beautiful moments that will be unforgettable for us, thanks for your precious advice and your sincere friendship”. Also Charles Conti he wanted to share a thought dedicated to the historic Rai manager: ”Friend and great former Rai manager with whom I have shared many programs”. Mara Venierlinked by distant friendship to Raveggi wrote: “Friend forever, last week you came home to say hello, we laughed and we told each other many things. I have no words “of her we read in support of a photo of her published on her Instagram profile which portrays her together with her husband and the Rai executive.
A thought for Raveggi also came from Gigi D’Alessio: “He was the first to believe in me by bringing Rai 1 to my first concert in piazza del plebiscito in 2000. A wonderful and kind man, a top-level professional but above all a Lord. I will miss you Giampy“. Also Monica Liofreddi he wanted to leave a thought for the Rai executive: “The good that I have loved you Gian Piero. You were a gentleman from other times, in a television from other times. You were the friend, husband, father, grandfather that we all wish we had “. Finally, a memory also came from Simon Venturawho nominated the Sanremo Festival: “I will never forget ours San Remo 2004. If you hadn’t been there, the boat would not have returned to port”.
