Mourning in the world of Italian television: he is dead Gian Piero Raveggi historic head of structure and former manager of Rai, had worked on more than one edition of Sanremo.

farewell to Gian Piero Raveggi

—

The news of the disappearance of Gian Piero Raveggi it spread this morning via social media through the profiles of many television personalities who knew him. He was among the first to pay homage to him Amadeus who wrote on his Instagram profile: “Unfortunately from today our great friend Gian Piero is no longer here. An immense pain. It was a privilege to share beautiful moments that will be unforgettable for us, thanks for your precious advice and your sincere friendship”. Also Charles Conti he wanted to share a thought dedicated to the historic Rai manager: ”Friend and great former Rai manager with whom I have shared many programs”. Mara Venierlinked by distant friendship to Raveggi wrote: “Friend forever, last week you came home to say hello, we laughed and we told each other many things. I have no words “of her we read in support of a photo of her published on her Instagram profile which portrays her together with her husband and the Rai executive.