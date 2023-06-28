Rai in mourning for death of its historic manager Gian Piero Raveggi, head of the structure involved in various editions of the ‘Sanremo Festival’. The news of his death came from social sites, with the memory of many well-known TV characters and faces who got to know him personally.

“Unfortunately from today our great friend Gian Piero is no longer here: an immense pain – mail Amadeus – It was a privilege to share beautiful moments that will be unforgettable for us, thank you for your precious advice and your sincere friendship”. Mara Venier he remembers him as “always a friend, last week you came home to say hello, we laughed and told each other many things. I have no words”. AND Charles Conti he describes him as ”a friend and great former Rai executive with whom I have shared many programs”. Simona Ventura writes: “I will never forget our Sanremo 2004. If you hadn’t been there, the boat would not have returned to port”.