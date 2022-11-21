Gian Piero Diazremembered for his roles in soap operas and for his development as a presenter of the competition reality show “Combat”, has a strong marriage with Borka Bozovich.

Despite the fact that their relationship is not as public as that of other figures on Peruvian television, Gian Piero Díaz has not hesitated to express the immense love he has for his wife. He knows who he is and why he doesn’t usually upload photos with her.

Who is Borka Bozovich, wife of Gian Piero Díaz?

According to what was stated by Gian Piero Diaz to local media, Borka Bozovich is an early education teacher, so she is close to children. She and he began a relationship for more than 20 years.

Borka Bozovich and Gian Piero Díaz met in 2001 when they both attended a Christian Meier concert with mutual friends. The popular ‘Pipi’ recounted his anecdotal meeting in an interview on the program “Andrea al mediodía”, hosted by Andrea Llosa.

“I had to see some friends who were upstairs, I ran into her and I said: ‘Wait for me here, let’s go out.’ I went up there and I said, ‘Guys, forget about me. He went down and finished the concert. Christian (Meier) invited us backstage, from there we went to eat and (we are together) to this day, ”he detailed.

The connection was so fast that, two weeks after they started dating, Gian Piero proposed to her with a paper ring and later decided to stay in Peru despite having some projects in Mexico. He was 25 and she was just 21 years old.

Currently, both have been together for approximately 21 years. In 2006, they decided to get married and unite their lives with a ‘forever’. They have a daughter and a son fruit of their love.

Likewise, the host of “Esto es bacán” has recognized that what strengthened their union the most was that they both thought alike. For example, regarding the decision to have children and educate them.

“The beauty of everything is when, as a couple, you think exactly the same. You understand that education and values ​​are important. Wherever you push, you will always go to the same place, ”he told a local media in 2019.

Why doesn’t Gian Piero Díaz post photos with his wife, Borka Bozovich?

Gian Piero Díaz, connoisseur of the medium of the show, prefers that his relationship as a couple keep a low profile, so he avoids exposing it. This idea came from the two of them, since his wife also chooses to be out of the spotlight on TV.

That is why he stated for the program “You are in all” that, for the press, there are only two photographs with her. The images correspond to her wedding day and the avant premiere of “Sobredosis de Amor” that they attended.

Gian Piero and his wife. Photo. Instagram capture/@gianpierodiazof

“The only two photos I have with my wife are the one from the day I got married and the other is at the premiere of ‘Sobredosis de amor’, after 12 years,” he said.

Where does Gian Piero Diaz work?

The well-remembered host of “Combate” and “Esto es guerra” returned to television with the reality show “Esto es bacán” on Willax Television.

In addition, he also hosts “Sorpréndete” alongside Rossana Fernández-Maldonado and soon he will also be seen on “Your best purchase” as the only presenter.