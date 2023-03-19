Gian Piero Diaz He stands out within the entertainment medium for his long career as a host of competition programs. Despite the fact that his professional life is highly exposed to criticism, the public figure has chosen to keep their relationship completely confidential. To date, the popular “Pipi” and his partner Borka Bozovich are one of the most solid marriages on the national show. In the following note, he learns more about the woman who stole his heart several years ago.

How did Gian Piero Díaz meet his wife?

The first meeting between Gian Piero Díaz and Borka Bozovich It happened in 2001, when the two were present at a Christian Meier concert, accompanied by some mutual friends. From that moment on, the couple had an immediate connection and began dating within a few weeks of meeting.

“I had to see some friends who were upstairs, I ran into her and I said: ‘Wait for me here, let’s go out.’ I went up there and I said, ‘Guys, forget about me. He went down and finished the concert. Christian (Meier) invited us backstage, from there we went to eat and (we are together) to this day.”, he counted.

What does he work on?

According to information provided by Gian Piero Díaz himself, his wife Borka Bozovich She works as an initial education teacher, as she connects very well with the children. Likewise, she clarified that one of the characteristics that made them connect so well, despite working in different areas, was that they both have very similar ideas on a diversity of topics.

Gian Piero Díaz: how old is he and how many years apart is he from his wife Borka Bozovich? Photo: YouTube capture / Medium passage

Why don’t the couple celebrate their anniversaries?

Gian Piero Díaz surprised everyone by revealing that neither he nor his wife celebrate the so-called “special dates” such as Valentine’s Day, since it is better for him to enjoy this joy every day, without having to choose a specific one. “Every day one has to consider that it is the day of love and friendship”the driver pointed out.

On the other hand, he said that anniversaries for them have become something common, so a greeting is enough. However, he stressed that the activity that they do remember and commemorate is the day they saw each other face to face for the first time. “The only thing I celebrate with her is the day we met,” he said.

How many years apart are Gian Piero Díaz and his wife?

In an exclusive interview with ‘Choca’ Mandros, Gian Piero Díaz revealed that when he first met his wife, he was 25 years old and she was 21. The meeting took place at a Christian Meier concert at the Hard Rock Café. Therefore, the couple has a difference of 4 years.