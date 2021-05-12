Very tense moments are being lived on the set of This is war due to the constant changes of equipment that the participants are experiencing.

In the recent edition of the competition program, Gian Piero Díaz faced the ‘EEG court’ for a joke that he made when the driver asked Hugo García to discharge, since he had been forced to change equipment and his discontent was evident.

“If you want to know and listen to Hugo García, I ask that you later talk to him behind the camera” said the voice of the ‘court’ in a sarcastic tone.

Faced with this comment, Díaz showed his discontent and asked the authority of the competition reality show to respect him.

“The only thing I’m going to ask you is that those kinds of jokes in situations like these, that kind of sarcasm, I don’t like it, because if you want me to respect you, you respect me too … I can also play at being sarcastic “, expressed the actor quite annoyed.

For his part, Hugo García was very uncomfortable when he was chosen by Yaco Eskenazi to go to the ‘warriors’ team a few days before entering the final stretch of the competition. As recalled, a few weeks ago the model returned to the show and joined the fighters.

This is war, latest news:

