Gian Piero Diaz He is one of the most beloved hosts on television for his charisma and nobility. Currently, on Willax Televisión, but before in ‘Combate’ and ‘Esto es guerra’, the actor also tells for the first time why he decided to step aside from reality competition shows and, in addition, talks about Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller. On the other hand, Gian Piero Díaz also returns to acting with the play ‘Lovers’.

Why did Gian Piero Díaz leave ‘This is war’?

The national entertainment figure is grateful for the opportunity he had to host great programs, but affirms that that stage has already passed and it is time to take on other challenges.

“The truth is that we all go through stages and, on this path of growing, I am lucky and blessed to be able to choose a format, produce ‘Posible’ as well, put it on a schedule and finally continue harvesting, one way or another way, all the work of years,” he said at the beginning.

In addition, he commented that he felt physical and emotional exhaustion, so he decided to step aside: “I am very grateful to both ‘Combate’ and ‘Esto es guerra’, the last few years, But particularly there was a physical, emotional, and professional wear and tear and the best thing when these things happen is to cut things short, nice, we shake hands and bye.”

What did Gian Piero Díaz say about Johanna San Miguel?

The driver made it clear that he does not watch ‘This is war’ because he performs other tasks at that time. However, he referred to Johanna San Miguel, who always mentions him on the program. “La ‘Chata’ (Johanna San Miguel) is a scourge too, obviously Renzo returns it by mentioning Katia, but she is part of…”, he added. Regarding Renzo Schuller, Gian Piero does not rule out a friendship: “Only time will tell “.

In other things, Gian Piero Díaz will return in style to acting with the role of Junior in the play ‘Lovers’. He commented that his character is a tribute to Ricky Tosso.

What does Gian Piero think about reality shows?

Gian Piero Díaz assures that he is having a good time on a professional level, because, apart from acting, he continues to host a program on Willax. Regarding television formats, he considered that reality shows have already reached the end of their cycle.

“You have to think about growing, I have liked the reality show format for a long time. But I do feel that it has completed its cycle, at least, for me as a professional, and everything is fine,” he commented.