Gian Piero Díaz has been out for several days leading the famous competition reality show This is war and nobody knows why. Last Monday, April 5, the court of EEG reported the absence of the entertainer, but did not explain the reason.

The actor had also not spoken on social networks until a few days ago where he surprised his followers by sharing advertising content. The reactions of his fans did not wait. They filled the comments with messages of affection for the missing driver.

The displays of affection indicated the desire of the public so that Diaz return to conducting the program. For now, Johanna San Miguel and María Pía Copello assume that role, who returned to reality on the same date as Gian Piero he missed.

The animator posted a photo on his Instagram account promoting a slot service, but his followers only reacted to ask Diaz to return to the program.

“We miss you. The program is not the same, you and Johanna had excellent chemistry ”,“ Pierito, come back, save our fighters ”, are some of the messages that the followers left in response to their publication and their silence after leaving the program.

One of the users even commented “I think that as followers and fans of yours we deserve an explanation and not leave us in the air of your presence.” However, despite the insistence of fans, the host has not yet said a single word about the reasons that led him away from reality.

Gian Piero Dias, latest news

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.