This Monday, April 5, Gian Piero Diaz was not present in the program This is war, which caused a lot of astonishment among his followers. However, that was not the only strange thing, since the entry of Maria Pia Copello.

Likewise, the recent decision of the program left many questions and doubts in his fans and even his driving partner Johanna San Miguel. That is why many of the followers of EEG They spoke on social networks and asked the reason for his departure.

According to América Televisión, the driver will take a week’s leave, as he is processing the recent loss of his theater teacher, Jorge Chiarella Kruger, who died on April 1 because of the COVID-19. The news was confirmed by the Grand National Theater.

Gian Piero Diaz

On his Instagram account, he dedicated sincere words to him. “Life gave me only one teacher and that is you, you changed my life, you filled me with confidence, you made me believe in myself, you saw in me what no one saw, or what no one wanted to see. You had faith in me, you took a risk ”, said the presented.

He also added that the memory of his teacher will always be with him. “I have so much to thank you for. Thank you, Coco, I love you very much and I will always carry you in my heart as that great human being passionate about music, protagonist of the lives of many and director of my dreams. Thank you, thank you very much. My sorrow is great, but not as great as your legacy, “he said.

On the other hand, the new driver Maria Pia Copello he spoke on the program On everyone’s lips. There he mentioned that Gian Piero will return as the driver of EEG. “It is always nice to come back. This is war has been a part of my life for many years and every time they call me they have a yes from me. That was the reason why I decided to be with you, and taking advantage of the fact that Gian Piero Díaz is not here, but soon he will be with you (the viewers) again, he expressed “

