The host of This is War, Gian Piero Díaz, revealed in full live program that this Sunday, May 9, Mother’s Day, he will not be able to celebrate it with his mother and wife.

During the last broadcast of the competition reality show, the presenter greeted several mothers who are part of This is War such as Johanna San Miguel, Karen Dejo, Melissa Loza, among others.

“Those moms, who go to work very early and give love to their children, happy day. Mothers are the ones who move the world. I greet the mothers who are on the front line, we know it is hard ”, he began.

Then, he took advantage of that moment to send an affectionate message to his partner and his mother. However, he did not elaborate on the reasons that led him to be away from the two most important women in his life.

“A very special kiss to my mom and wife. I am not lucky enough to have them with me, I will not be able to spend with them this day. I miss them so much, but I know they are better where they are. The mother is the engine of society, they move the family, ”said Gian Piero Díaz.

A few weeks ago, Gian Piero Diaz he was captured only at the Jorge Chávez airport. As reported Love and fireIn his immigration record, the presenter traveled to the United States. In addition, the program hinted that the host of This is War would have received the vaccine against COVID-19.

