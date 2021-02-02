Gian Piero Díaz assured that he feels comfortable with all the drivers who have passed through the set of This is war. The actor also communicated with the program En boca de todos and praised the work of all his colleagues.

During a fun sequence of questions, he was asked about his favorite partner in the reality show. Options include Mathías Brivio, Jazmín Pinedo and Johanna San Miguel, who is the current presenter.

The representative of the ‘combatants’ could not choose an option and assured that each of his colleagues has known how to fulfill their role efficiently and stand out with their respective personalities.

“I have only shared a week with Johanna (San Miguel) and the truth is that we get along spectacularly. We are going to see some time from here ”, explained Gian Piero Díaz.

In the same way, he highlighted the friendship he formed with Mathías Brivio: “Awesome. The truth is that we have super chemistry. We had a lot of fun. “

About the performance of Jasmine Pinedo He said he was surprised by his performance in front of the cameras of This is War.

“With ‘China’ when we had to laugh, we laughed and when we had to argue, we argued … Her growth has been exponential,” he said during his participation in En boca de todos.

The current season of This is war It started in late January and viewers were surprised by the return of Johanna San Miguel to replace Jazmín Pinedo.

Mariana Ramírez del Villar, director of ProTV, assured that the current pandemic led them to make the decision and that they are satisfied with the work of the former reality girl.

Gian Piero Díaz, latest news:

Newsletter Shows

LRSubscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.