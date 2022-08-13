“This is cool”Willax’s new reality show that arrives to compete against “This is war”, will be directed by Rossana Fernández and Gian Piero Díaz.

The premiere date will be Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 pm, and the factor that caught the public’s attention is that the highlights of the program will be Zumba, Alejandro ‘Chocolatito’ Pino, Elías Montalvo, among other figures.

However, this news does not seem to have pleased several users, who consider that the format is similar to that of “Combat”. For this reason, the popular ‘Pipi’ came to the fore to express his outrage and square the detractors.

“It’s sad, but apparently ‘Esto es bacán’ has brought out the least cool in some people. When they know what it is about and what we are going to do and who we are going to do it for, they will think differently, ”Gian Piero wrote in his Instagram stories.

The statement by Gian Piero Díaz. Photo: Gian Piero DiaZ/Instagram

Watch the advance of “This is cool”

The new reality show will be part of Willax’s “Sorpréndete” program, and has already generated controversy due to the figures it will group together. Some of them are characters that were on the hit show “Combate.” Likewise, Gian Piero Díaz specified that “Esto es bacán” will be different from the formats we already know.

In advance you see Zumba entering the facilities of the television house, located in San Borja, to go to his dressing room and put on his red uniform. She can then be seen dancing on set to her hilarious choreography, which went viral on TikTok.

What did Gian Piero Díaz say about “Esto es bacán”?

The program “Amor y fuego” spoke with Gian Piero Díaz about his new project and he confessed that he had promised himself not to work on this type of program again after his departure from “This is war” and “Combate”.

“Esto es bacán” will be the new competition reality show on Peruvian television. Photo: GLR composition

“I had already said that I was never going to do competition realities again… Now I am saving the tolls, nothing more,” he commented. Renzo Schuller’s ex-partner said that the budget invested for “Esto es bacán” is very different from that of América TV. “No, that’s another level of competition. We are doing (the program) with S/ 1.20 (budget), and you don’t know how beautiful everything is.”

“Esto es bacán”: Who are the members?

Through social networks it was revealed who would be the first participants of “This is cool”, among which are.

Zumba

Elijah Montalvo

Alejandro Pino, the ‘Chocolatito’

Duilio Vallebuona

andrea arana

Allison Pastor

Chris Soifer

Bryana Pastor

Zumba, Elías Montalvo and ‘El chocolatito’ in the new reality show “Esto es bacán”. Photo: Composition LR/ Capture America/ Instagram/ Eliasmontalvo/ Diffusion

Will Pancho Rodríguez be in “Esto es bacán”?

The ‘chocolate’, Alexander Pine He asked his followers through his Instagram stories, from August 12, what news they would like to see at the premiere of “Esto es bacán”. One of the proposals was the return of Pancho Rodríguez, the ‘Pitbull’, former member of “EEG”, who is prohibited from entering Peru.