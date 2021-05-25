Actor Gian Piero Díaz took advantage of the last minutes of the program to talk about the attack that occurred in Vraem, which caused the death of 14 people.

“Simply this June 6 we have a great responsibility as a country. Whatever your decision, you have to go to the polls and exercise your right, “said the driver.

“Today we have not wanted to touch on the subject, but as a country we have suffered. I never imagined, after so many years, seeing painful news such as the attack that occurred today by the Shining Path ”, he expressed when he was very sorry.

“Throughout the day we have received information about what has happened and tomorrow we will issue a statement because today Peru is in mourning. Today Peru returns to mourn its victims after so many years. (…) I never imagined having to stand on a television screen and talk about an attack “, concluded the driver.

For her part, Johanna San Miguel sent her condolences to all the families and people who are suffering at this time.

Gian Piero Diaz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.