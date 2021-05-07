During the broadcast on Thursday, May 6, This is war, Gian Piero Díaz took a few minutes to talk about the attacks that exist between Peruvians on social networks, as a result of different political positions.

Johanna San Miguel’s partner regretted that in times of crisis there is no union to try to move the country forward.

“I want to start this little comment with this beautiful phrase, which I read a few days ago that said: ‘hatred is only found where there is no place for intelligence’, and Unfortunately in recent days we have seen comments, images and campaigns of a lot of hatred, and that does not add to the growth of a country . Divide, separate and confront, that is anything, except to build a better country and with the same opportunities. Hatred and anger only generates more anger. What we have to seek is to unite more and more. Only united will we be able to move Peru forward ”, he said.

After quoting the phrase of the emperor Julius Caesar, “Divide and conquer”, Gian Piero Diaz He advised Peruvians not to play the game of hatred. “What they are looking for is to separate us, divide us and confront each other so that we are easier to manage. We are all Peruvians ”.

Likewise, the host of This is War gave an example of his story of overcoming and the shortcomings he went through.

“In my family we are three brothers. One older brother and one younger. Of the three, the only one who could not study a professional career was me. My dad was able to pay for my older brother’s degree, in my case, he couldn’t pay for my degree and I had to go to work. In the case of my younger brother, when I had a job I helped my father pay for his studies. What do I want to go with this, that if my heart had been filled with hatred, because my logic would have simply told me, if you didn’t study, why are you going to help another person, “he said.

“It is about all of us being able to help each other, and if it was not your turn, collaborate with the other from the heart. Enough of promoting hatred among Peruvians, because Peruvians are smarter than that. The Peruvian is pure heart and that is recognized in all parts of the world. We are not stupid. Enough of that campaign that only seeks to confront us. I hate it, I say, no. And I hope that you too. #NoHate. Peru fought for a long time for its independence against others, not against Peruvians. Please, let’s all build a much better country together, where those who do not have, have and those who have, have much more and help those who have less, “he concluded.

