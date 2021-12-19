A few weeks ago, Rodrigo González released information that surprised all the followers of This is War. The popular ‘Peluchín’ pointed out that Gian Piero Diaz I was going to leave the America program to try my luck on another channel; To add insult to injury, ‘Gianpipi’ missed the EEG conduction a couple of times, making this rumor louder.

However, as the days went by, the presenter continued to lead the competition alongside Johanna San Miguel. However, this Saturday, December 18, Gian Piero himself put an end to these comings and goings by confirming that he will leave reality at the end of the season.

Gian Piero Díaz confirms his departure from This is war

Gian Piero Díaz used the stories from his account Instagram to make known that he will leave This is war after the final program. The driver did so by means of a brief message where he recalled the date on which he entered the program and the date that corresponds to his last presentation in front of it.

Gian Piero Díaz joined the leadership of This is War in 2019. Photo: Instagram capture

“Monday, January 21, 2019. Tuesday, December 20, 2021. Let’s go for that one, my last final, because Combate is great. With everything! ”, Indicated the presenter.

Rodrigo González assures that Gian Piero Díaz will go to Willax

During one of his programs in Amor y fuego, Rodrigo González, half jokingly, assured that Gian Piero Díaz will leave America to reach Willax. The version was also confirmed by Gigi Miter, who assured that he could smell two new drivers on his channel.

“At any moment Gian Piero leaves. We have our ‘Gianpichi’ (he said consulting a member of his production). It is coming? (…) Because, apparently, Gian Piero will say goodbye to América Televisión and hello to … ”, said Rodrigo.