Surprises on the show! Johanna san miguel was puzzled by the absence of Gian Piero Díaz in This is war at the beginning of the program. Faced with this scenario, the Court announced that the reality show will have a new driver.

In the recent edition of this Monday, April 5, San Miguel showed his discomfort because he was not informed about the changes that would take place in the América TV space.

“I don’t understand, Gian Piero is not here, but there are two trucks outside, please explain. I think I deserve a little respect and to know what is happening, ”said Johanna.

Likewise, the Court showed two vans where the or the possible new presenter of This is War would be. As it is recalled, at the beginning of the season it was planned that more than two people would lead the competition program.

Finally, other absences that were evidenced in the reality show were Alejandra Baigorria, Said Palao, Patricio Parodi and Hugo García. However, no explanation was given as to why these participants did not appear in the space.

María Pía Copello is the new EEG conductor and will replace Gian Piero Díaz

After much intrigue, María Pía Copello was announced as the new entry in Esto es guerra. The driver arrived on the set of the reality show inside a black truck and when she left, she surprised all those present and competitors.

Johanna san miguel welcomed him, but couldn’t help but express his surprise at the absence of Gian Piero Diaz, who did not appear in the program this Monday, April 5. For her part, the influencer referred to her alleged enmity: “Did you expect this? Many things were said about us, but beyond that, I must confess that at some point we did not have such a good time ”.

