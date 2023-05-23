gianmarco surprised more than one when he revealed, through a publication on his social networks, that he had undergone emergency surgery for a strange disease. Later, the artist said that this disease had been cancer. “My mother survived cancer. She knew how to detect it at the right time. This time, it touched me. I listened to my body, I got there on time and now I’m safe.” wrote. After that, the interpreter of “I would lie to you” made a post again, but this time dedicated to his girlfriend, Juliana Molina.

What did Gian Marco say about his girlfriend Juliana Molina?

After confirming that his health was affected by cancer, Gian Marco once again turned to his social networks to shout his love from the four winds for his current partner, Juliana Molina, along with three unpublished photographs of the two of them together. “Meeting on the road was not part of the trip, it was not on the map, but it was in the coordinates of the destination. Fear is the absence of love. When there is love, there is no fear. Life is a sigh… Love yourself, love … lives”, reads the post.

Gian Marco's romantic message to Juliana. Photo: capture/Instagram

Recall that the couple confirmed their romance in June 2022, when Latin Grammy winner published a photo with this actress from Antioquia, who visited our country the time she was a participant in “The Voice Peru”.

What disease did Gian Marco have?

Gian Marco was diagnosed with cancer, a disease that his father also suffered and that took his life. “My body gave me signs that something was not right. My doctor recommends that I investigate a little more and it does an MRI,” commented the Peruvian singer in his profile on Instagram. “The days of intrigue are distressing. After a week of surgery, thank God, I can say that I am free of that disease that I do not want to mention,” he said before revealing his condition.