Singer Nicole zignago, daughter of singer-songwriter Gian Marco, turned 26 on Monday, December 27. Through social networks, her partner Fernanda Piña dedicated an emotional message to her in which she assures that she feels lucky to live a beautiful romance with her. In addition, he posted some photos of the moments that they have enjoyed the most together.

“Happy life, my colleague, Nicole Zignago, may you continue to discover and question life with those sincere eyes and such wise hearts. We are fortunate to exist at the same time as you my ‘Moizira’. I love you and I celebrate you every day and every life, “wrote the Mexican photographer.

Nicole Zignago’s partner dedicates an emotional message for her birthday. Photo: Instagram capture

Nicole Zignago thanked fans

For her part, Nicole Zignago appreciated the expressions of affection she received on her special day. “Capricorn free and wanting to live my present every day more present, thank you for the love, affection, messages and digital hugs . I am very excited to close the year with my birthday. Let’s celebrate life every day, ”said the Peruvian artist’s daughter.

27.12.2021 | Nicole Zignago’s post about her birthday. Photo: Capture Nicole Zignago / Instagram

Gian Marco’s greeting

Gian Marco also sent a few words to his eldest daughter, the fruit of his marriage to Claudia Moro. He revealed that they cannot be seen yet, because the young woman lives in Mexico and he continues in Peru.

“I wrote you a short story to travel by your side, give you a warm hug that lasts forever. I will always be your daddy even if I get older, you will be my sun and reflection, my china of my loves, the one who likes flowers, the one who adorns mirrors. Happy Birthday my love. We will soon give each other a hug like the one in the photo “, said the interpreter of” Canción de amor “.