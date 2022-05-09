Gian Marco was on the set of “The blowout of the chola”, this Saturday, May 7, to promote the concert for its 30 years artistic career. In one of the sequences, the singer had emotional words of thanks to his ex-wife claudia moorfrom whom he separated a few months ago,

In the talk with Ernesto Pimentel, he remembered his ex-wife Claudia Moro, from whom he separated months before after 25 years of marriage. He was grateful for having been able to start a family with her.

Gian Marco will celebrate 30 years of artistic career in a concert at the National Stadium. Photo: Instagram/Gian Marco Zignano

YOU CAN SEE: Gian Marco surprised after listening to Kate Candela sing one of his iconic songs

“I still have a family despite not being married and I have built a wonderful family with three wonderful children with Claudia, to whom I owe many things ”, expressed the 51-year-old Peruvian musician.

“One can stop being a couple, but one cannot stop being a family,” added Gian Marco.

On July 16, he will perform his long-awaited anniversary concert at the National Stadium; For this reason, it is already inviting the public to buy tickets and attend the show.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez and Gian Marco recreate a romantic scene from ‘Soraya’ and ‘Nandito’

Gian Marco on opinions after separating from Claudia Moro

After announcing his separation from claudia moorthe singer gave an interview to “America shows” to refer to the reasons for his breakup and how he feels in this new stage of his life.

He lashed out at those who gave their opinion and criticized his divorce. “I was surprised to realize who are the true and few friends I have, who even being in the middle of the show have been respectful to me,” said the interpreter.

“Everyone found out because I made a comment on a podcast, I didn’t even make a press release and it was all a bolondrón,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Gian Marco surprises Christian Yaipén by confessing that he recorded “Mandarina” sitting down

He doesn’t rule out falling in love again

In the interview, he revealed that he is ready to fall in love again, but for the time being he is focusing on work issues.

“Personally, I am in a very important stage of my life thinking about redoing it in many ways. Professionally and personally. With great enthusiasm. If I fall in love tomorrow, I will, ”she said about it.

Gian Marco greets his mother for her day

Gian Marco recalled that during his adolescence he was away from his mother for 6 years. He recounted how difficult it was for him to part with her. “My mother taught me what the park was, she taught me what the neighborhood was. She taught me to be, she did not teach me to impose my voice and speak like that, ”he expressed.

“My adolescence was lost and that was very hard for her, it was for me too, but there is a phrase that says: ‘There will always be time, what you have to take care of is the desire,'” added the interpreter.