The program On everyone’s lips had as a special guest this January 20 the national singer-songwriter Gian Marco Zignago who told details about his next concert in Lima for his 30 years of artistic career. The musician maintained a live link with the magazine without imagining that Tula Rodríguez would make a surprising revelation.

Zignago He was not far behind and also responded to the flattery of the driver. After presenting a report where the presenter flirts with actors and athletes, the actress also defended herself. “When I see your photos, I melt like a passion fruit Martian.” In addition, he assured that he has photos of the singer-songwriter on his cell phone and room. “I have a poster in my room (…) imposing, safe, well seated, positioned, that is my Giani”.

After that, the television presenter sadly mentioned that hers cannot be for a surprising reason. “Gian Marco, I have to tell you straight. Ours, I am ashamed to say (…) is that ours cannot be because I love ‘doing little lice’ and he has no hair” .

What did the singer respond to the compliments of the actress?

The television hosts could not help but laugh at the cheerleader’s praise. For its part, Gian Marco responded to Tula Rodríguez’s confession: “Here on national television, today, Thursday, I am going to have to publicly end you and this relationship we had. You just said it, you can’t ‘make me lice’. If that’s why you and I can’t have something, I’m not going to give up my hair for you. It’s over”.

Tula Rodríguez assures that she wants to fall in love again

With the return of On everyone’s lips, Tula Rodríguez said that she does not rule out the possibility of starting a romantic relationship. However, he clarified that no one will take the place of Javier Carmona. “I am as much a woman as a mother. Nobody is going to occupy the role of father, because she (her daughter) had only one father and will always be. So, whoever comes to join my mini-family would have to be too special. If he comes, fine and if not, too, ”he specified for América shows.

Tula Rodríguez celebrates her father’s popularity

The television host was excited by the popularity that her father “Don Tulo” is having on social networks to the point of having two brands that sponsor him.

“He already has his two brands insured, he is a network model at 80 years old,” revealed the presenter. He also counted the large number of fans who follow him

Tula and Maju respond to criticism through a funny TikToK video

tula rodriguez and Maju Mantilla continue to demonstrate on social networks the enormous chemistry they maintain off camera. This time, both decided to make a TikTok video in response to their detractors, who have derogatory comments regarding their physical build.

“We are happy as we are,” wrote the television host.

Tula Rodríguez calls for the return of ‘The Mummy’ by Habacilar

You are in all of them interviewed most of the hosts of América Televisión to ask them about their best memories of Habacilar. In the turn of the presenters of En boca de todos, Tula Rodríguez expressed very excited that she would like to return ‘The Mummy’ because it is one of the most beloved characters of the program. “What do you remember most about Habacilar?” the reporter asked. Immediately, the cheerleader responded. “’The Mummy’ who was in the audience. I loved it”.