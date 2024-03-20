In the days before the expected semifinal of 'The Voice Kids 2024' from Colombia, the renowned Peruvian singer Gian Marco assumed a crucial role when he was appointed as the person in charge of advising the small competitors of the Cepeda team, in which he gave his advice to Ernesto Leclerc. Many Internet users were surprised to see the Grammy winner in this singing reality show and did not hesitate to support his great human sensitivity with the young Colombian talent.

How was Gian Marco's presentation at 'La Voz Kids 2024'?

The main purpose of Gian Marco's presence in 'The voice Kids Colombia' was to prepare Ernesto Leclerc for his upcoming performance in the semi-final of the popular talent show, as well as to address some concerns the participant had about his budding music career.

Once Gian Marco learned that Ernesto was also a composer, the conversation took an interesting turn. The young Leclerc could not contain his curiosity and asked the experienced singer if he had written songs for other artists. Gian Marco's answer not only confirmed this question, but also mentioned notable names such as Alejandro Fernández and Gloria Estefan, which left the young participant impressed and motivated by the future possibilities of his career as a composer.

“Yes, I have written songs for Alejandro Fernández, also a song that Gloria Estefan sings, called 'Hoy', and for many people. What does it feel like? I feel first that my heart is in the songs, and whether I sing it or someone else sings it, people get happy and that is the mission of all the songs. When you go out to sing, you go out to sing and people say: 'Wow', because they are listening to your heart”, said the renowned Peruvian interpreter.

What advice did Gian Marco give to a participant in 'La Voz Kids'?

However, the talk was not limited to music. Gian Marco took the opportunity to share valuable insight on the path to success in the music industry. He encouraged Ernesto, who also has an interest in athletics, to understand that a musical career is not about speed, but about patience and perseverance. “There are doors that open and others that close, but you have to make an effort,” the Peruvian singer highlighted, seeking to convey the importance of dedication and resistance in this competitive artistic world.

This meeting between Gian Marco and Ernesto Leclerc not only served as a preparation session for the young talent's next performance at 'La Voz Kids 2024', but it was also a moment of inspiration and guidance for an aspiring musician looking to make a brand in the industry. With the support and wisdom of established figures like Gian Marco, Ernesto Leclerc's path to success appears clearer and more promising than ever.

