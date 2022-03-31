Gian Marco He is one of the Peruvian singers who has many followers on his social networks. After announcing the dates of his presentations, fans have been impatient with the date of his concert in Lima, which will take place in July this year. On this occasion, the artist shared on social networks the gesture of a young woman who left him impressed.

The portal of “Instarándula” reposted the reaction of the singer-songwriter, who in a live broadcast on his Instagram account showed the photo that a follower sent him. The interpreter of “Part of this game” could not help but laugh and remembered the day he signed his arm.

“I am going to share a photo that they have sent me (…) he got my autograph tattooed, he asked me to do an autograph on his wrist and he got that tattooed. (Laughter) You’re crazy, but hey, Thank you for wearing my signature on a tattoo. Awesome!” commented.

Singer denies romance with Isabel Lascurain

After the revelation of the Mexican magazine “TV Notes”, where they assured that the Peruvian maintains a sentimental relationship with the member of Pandora Isabel Lascurain, Gian Marco denied the rumors about his supposed romance through an interview on Instagram. “I was calm in my house and they sent me a WhatsApp of a news item on TV Notas in which Isabel Lascurain, who is my life sister, and I supposedly have a relationship… No (we have a relationship),” he said. . “Isabel is like my sister, the older sister I never had, she is a wonderful woman, she has also gone through difficult times, but we are not together,” he added.

Gian Marco reveals that he undergoes therapy for his mental health

The balladeer through a live broadcast spoke with his followers, where he updated them about his life and answered some questions. During his statements, what caught the most attention is that he confessed that he is undergoing bonding therapy, which achieves well-being and emotional balance between people. “You have to know how to listen to the body, because sometimes you don’t know why it does certain things,” he said. “There is nothing wrong with asking for help in that regard. It’s simply caring about yourself, about your mental health. It is the most important thing,” he added.