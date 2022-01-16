Gian Marco Zignago He broke his silence months after confirming that he was separated from Claudia Moro, mother of his three children and with whom he was married for 25 years. The interpreter of “Hoy” made it clear to the cameras of + Shows that he is enjoying his new single stage.

In the exclusive interview, Zignago also opinion about the impact of your ad and how it rebounded in the media. “ I have been surprised by the lightness of some people to talk about me , but I know it’s part of the television business,” said the interpreter of “Take her out to dance.”

YOU CAN SEE: Gian Marco: his daughter’s girlfriend Nicole Zignago dedicates an emotional message to him for his birthday

Gian Marco prepares new projects for the future. Photo: Instagram

Gian Marco wants to give himself a chance at love

On giving himself a new opportunity in love, the singer did not rule it out and assured that he has not closed the doors to that feeling.

“Personally, I am in a very important stage of my life thinking about redoing it in many ways . Professionally and personally. With great enthusiasm. If tomorrow I fall in love, I will do it”, expressed Gian Marco.

On the other hand, he spoke of his children showing pride that both are heading in music. In this regard, he left them a lesson.

“I never paint that race as something beautiful and that everything is beautiful. The three of them write and compose, but each one has to forge their own path”, the composer stated.

YOU CAN SEE: Gian Marco Zignago proudly shows the musical talent of April, his youngest daughter

Gian Marco overcame COVID-19

In their social networks, Gian Marco revealed at the end of December that he contracted COVID-19 and presented symptoms. “The symptoms that I have presented are related to the omicron variant, highly contagious. I’ve had body and joint aches that I’ve never felt before, headaches and fever,” he revealed.

Weeks later he reappeared on social networks confirming that he had overcome the contagion. “Thank you to everyone who was aware of my health. Already recovered and eager to move on. To continue taking care of ourselves”, expressed the singer-songwriter.

Post by Gian Marco Photo: Instagram

Gian Marco regretted the cancellation of his concert in Piura

The Peruvian singer had to cancel his show in the city of Piura after it became known that the production company of the event did not have the permission of the authorities. The interpreter apologized to his audience and explained in more detail what happened through a statement published on social networks.

“My team and I arrived in Piura yesterday. To our surprise, the production company that hired us told us that they did not yet have the permit that they had been negotiating with the corresponding authorities. I am very sorry that this problem outside my work team affects us in this way and does not allow us to work as we have done, “wrote the artist.

Gian Marco Zignago regrets the rescheduling of his concert in Piura: “I’m leaving with great sadness.” Photo: Instagram capture

Gian Marco’s son inherited his passion for music

In an interview for América, the Peruvian singer-songwriter Gian Marco Zignago officially introduced his second son Fabián, who revealed that he plans to focus on music later.

“I’m still studying, but I think that in a couple of months I’ll be focusing more on this career, getting things of my own, appearing in bars and playing. That people begin to know me little by little”, he pointed.

Gian Marco shows the talent of his last daughter

What is inherited is not stolen. As you can read above, the singer Gian Marco Zignago proudly shows the musical talent of April, his latest heiress. Like her brothers, the young woman follows in her father’s footsteps and is not afraid to show it on social networks.

The award-winning artist shared, through his social networks, a video of his daughter Abril in which he sings a song in English. In this way, the Peruvian shows support for those who will be the new generation of musicians in his family.

Gian Marco dedicates an emotional message to his daughter Nicole for her birthday

Despite being physically separated, this does not prevent Gian Marco make your daughter Nicole feel that you are close to her. That is why the musician expressed all his love to the young woman through an emotional post on social networks.

“I wrote you a short story to travel by your side, give you a warm hug that lasts forever. I will always be your daddy even if I get older, you will be my sun and reflection, my Chinese of my loves, the one who likes flowers, the one who adorns mirrors. Happy Birthday my love. We will give each other a hug like the one in the photo soon, ”the interpreter wrote along with a tender photograph.

27.12.2021 | GianMarco’s publication dedicated to his daughter Nicole Zignago for her birthday. Photo: capture GianMarco Zignago/Instagram

Gian Marco celebrates the first year of relationship between Nicole and his girlfriend

Once again, through his social networks, Gian Marco expressed his happiness for the relationship between his daughter Nicola Zignago and his girlfriend Fernanda Piña. The Peruvian interpreter congratulated the young couple for having completed their first anniversary of courtship.

“Today I want to dedicate this post to two people I love deeply, my daughter Nicole Zignago and her girlfriend. Yesterday they celebrated a year together. Thank you, daughter of my soul, for being the woman you are, for your honesty and dedication to life,” read the singer’s post.

Gian Marco celebrates the first anniversary of his daughter Nicole Zignago with his girlfriend. Photo: Gian Marco/Instagram

Gian Marco is shocked during concert after receiving criticism

The singer-songwriter appeared in Huancayo, and during the concert he recalled how he has been harshly criticized on multiple occasions on social networks. Then, she couldn’t help but cry, thanking her audience for coming to her show.

“It’s very difficult to stand here,” said the singer. “Whoever wants me to love me and whoever doesn’t, nothing happens, that’s it,” he added.