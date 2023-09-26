The renowned Peruvian singer Gian Marco gave his opinion on the controversy in which many Peruvian performers have been involved for recording covers, songs that belong to other authors, instead of creating their own music. What did the artist say? Find out in the following note.

What did Gian Marco say about singers who sing covers?

Gian Marco He was very sincere about this topic and stated that he does not think it is bad that artists decide to record songs by other authors; However, he does consider that it is important for a singer to take risks in his musical career and part of this path means devising his own material.

“I am a great defender and I will always ask artists to offer new work, it is important to create. The creation of a work that lasts over time is important”admitted the Grammy winner in an interview on RPP.

“I see a lot of people doing covers, which isn’t bad, but it’s interesting to take the trouble to make new songs, it’s worth it, do it for real,” the interpreter encouraged.

In addition to this, Gian Marco pointed out that these decisions on the part of young artists could be due to not being clear about the goals they want to achieve with their career, especially if they are only looking for fame.

“Music is a path of search… If you want to be a musician to be famous, you were wrong, it is not a career to become famous, I want to be a long-lived musician, I want to make a living from music… Music, in this case from my territory, it is a constant search and it is worth it, music within a country is part of the musical culture of a country,” he commented.

