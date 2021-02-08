The theater is in mourning. This morning of February 8, Osvaldo Cattone passed away causing great commotion in the artistic environment.

Several icons of the art world, through their social networks, said goodbye to the Argentine actor who ceased to exist at the age of 88.

Among them, Gian Marco Zignago gave him a heartfelt farewell message, where he also shared a photo where he appears next to the theater director, and his mother Regina Alcóver.

“Goodbye Osvaldo. Your people, your Marsano and the Peru you loved so much, we are going to miss you. Have a good trip! “, The singer wrote on his official Twitter account.

The unfortunate news of his death was confirmed by Alcover, mother of the Peruvian singer-songwriter, who was one of Osvaldo Cattone’s closest friends.

Also, on his social networks, he dedicated a few words of farewell and thanks.

“Thank you always thank you for all the things that I experienced in that theater,” said the actress Regina Alcover after announcing the death of Osvaldo Cattone.

In his Facebook account, he added: “You will always be in my heart, thank you for all dear friend of the soul.”

As it is recalled, at the end of 2020, Cattone suffered a severe picture of acute prostatitis that led him to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. At that time, he was able to recover, but over time, the situation would have worsened to the point of no longer being able to bear the ravages of that disease.

