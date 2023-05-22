gianmarco caused a great commotion in recent days after announcing that he had to undergo emergency surgery for a strange disease. The composer used his Instagram account to give details of this intervention and pointed out that it was successful, but he did not want to reveal at any time the condition he suffered. However, the artist referred to his father and his mother, who both suffered from cancer in the past.

Gian Marco was diagnosed with cancer?

However, this Sunday, May 21, Gian Marco turned to his social networks again to leave an important message for reflection to his followers. This time, the interpreter of “You forgot” acknowledged that cancer was detected, but that he acted in time to fight it. For this reason, he asked his fans to pay attention to the signs that his body gives them and go to the doctor in a timely manner.

“Dad left young. He did not meet his grandchildren. He lived intensely, but he didn’t pay attention when his body asked for his attention and, when he realized it, it was too late. This is an important message, perhaps even repetitive, but a checkup on time can save our lives. Let’s not leave health aside, ”he began.

Gian Marco acknowledged that he was diagnosed with cancer. Photo: Instagram Gian Marco

“My mother survived cancer, she knew how to detect it at the right time. This time, she touched me, I listened to my body, I arrived on time and now I’m safe. For us, for ours, let’s be responsible… Let’s not be afraid. Let’s go take care of us,” he added.

Immediately, his thousands of followers sent him messages of support and also other great artists, such as Tony Succar and Diego Torres, who wished him the best.

What did Gian Marco say about his emergency surgery?

Gian Marco stunned his followers by making an extensive post on Instagram saying that he had an emergency operation. The artist recalled the cases of his mother and his father and incidentally asked his followers to react quickly to any ailment they feel.

Gian Marco gave details of his current state of health on Instagram. Photo: Gian Marco/Instagram

“After a week of surgery, thank God, I can say that I am free of that disease that I do not want to mention.

I thought a lot about my father, about close people that I love and he left this plane at any moment,” he said.

